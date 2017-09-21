× Police asking for help identifying man who allegedly broke into apartment in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Sept. 14th, a man called police saying someone had broken into his apartment near N.W. Expressway and N. Council Rd. and stole multiple items.

The caller said he had video of the suspect.

Police released still pictures of the suspect on Facebook, hoping someone would be able to identify the man.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.