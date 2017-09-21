Police investigating possible identity theft case involving former mayor

ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating a possible case of identity theft after former Enid Mayor Ernst “Ernie” Currier allegedly secured $265,000 worth of loans under a stolen identity.

The Enid Police Department confirms they are investigating Currier, filing multiple search warrants through the Garfield County Courthouse. According to court documents obtained by News 4, a report of identity theft at Security National Bank (SNB) was made on Sept. 5.

Two loans were allegedly taken out, one for $125,000 and the second for $145,000 in the victim’s name. The victim stated he never had a loan with Security National Bank, where Currier was serving as Senior Vice-President of Commercial Lending before he resigned.

Currier told the man it appeared to be a banking error. According to court documents, Currier later admitted he had taken the loans out through the man’s name and even told the victim what he had done was illegal, apologizing on the phone and telling him it would not affect his credit.

April Danahy, vice-president of corporate communications and HR at SNB, tells News 4 this has never happened before in bank’s 112 years of service.

“Unfortunately, some things do happen, so we’ve been working side by side with Enid Police Department and all law enforcement officials to get to the bottom of what actually has happened,” said Danahy. “We really strive to make sure everybody’s identity is left to the utmost security along with our own. We’re doing everything we can to protect our customers.”

Clint Claypole, an attorney for Currier, declined an on-camera with News 4 Thursday; however, he says they have been cooperating with police since the beginning of the investigation.