Thunder throwback: Rumble vs. America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer

OKLAHOMA CITY – She made Oklahoma proud Wednesday night!

Darci Lynne Farmer of Oklahoma City became the big winner of America’s Got Talent.

The talented singing ventriloquist won $1 million and will headline a show in Las Vegas.

But before taking on other contestants of AGT, she took on Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rumble back in 2013!

“Now she’s the winner of America’s Got Talent, but y’all, I knew Darci Lynne was talented way back when (2013.) #tbt” Rumble wrote in a Facebook post.

In the video, Rumble pulls Darci out to the court for a dance-off, but little did he know Darci had quite a few tricks up her sleeve!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the AGT finale, Darci brought out her puppet, Petunia, to perform Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator.

Darci beat out 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale at the end of the show.

"I was just so shocked and overcome with joy at the same time. So I was delirious at the time," she said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations, Darci!