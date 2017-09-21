× Victims hold alleged auto burglary suspect for police after catching him in the act

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahoma City residents took matters into their own hands after realizing their cars had been targeted by an alleged thief.

On Sept. 20, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of N. Meridian Ave. after a man said that he had detained an auto burglary suspect.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a group of people holding on to 27-year-old Austin Reeves.

One of the victims told police that he was inside his apartment when a neighbor told him that his car had been broken into by a thief.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim says he went outside to check his car and noticed Reeves inside an SUV that was parked next to his vehicle.

That SUV belonged to another resident at the apartment complex.

At some point, the neighbors were able to get a hold of Reeves and call police.

The affidavit states that several cell phones and various electronics were found inside Reeves’ car.

Reeves was taken into custody on two complaints of auto burglary.