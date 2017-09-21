Week 4, Thursday Night Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 4 of the high school football season kicked off with a marquee match up right out of the gate. Bixby, who had won the last and only three 6A-II state championships, squared off with Westmoore. The Jags are the most prolific offense in all of 6A on the young season. Could Bixby make it two straight against Westmoore and fix their slow 1-2 start out of the gate?

Plus, Anadarko traveled to the metro area to square off with a Douglass squad who is under first year head coach Nino Williams.

And finally, Tulsa Union traveled up the Turner Turnpike to face off with Edmond North. Union boasts an Oklahoma State commit that made his mark on the contest.

