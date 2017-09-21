Wildcare Oklahoma treating skunk that was allegedly trapped, then set on fire

Warning: Some viewers may find these photos disturbing.

NOBLE, Okla. – Officials with WildCare Oklahoma are treating a skunk that was allegedly set on fire.

Wednesday, Wildcare received a skunk from animal control, that according to witnesses, had been trapped and then set on fire.

After wound treatment, pain medication and loving care from staff, she is now stabilized.

However, Wildcare says she has a long road ahead of her.

“Thank you to the witnesses who reported this horrendous act, refusing to let this act go undocumented, refusing to let this violence go unpunished in their community. Thank you to the animal welfare officers who responded and are investigating further, and to you, for your support and donations which provide us with the medication, supplies, and staff we need to help her heal. It takes a community to fight against animal cruelty, we’re glad you’re fighting with us!” Wildcare Oklahoma wrote in a Facebook post.

Click here if you’d like to donate to Oklahoma’s wildlife.