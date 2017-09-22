2-year-old girl’s reaction to movie is making the internet emotional

A two-year-old girl’s reaction to a movie is making the internet emotional.

On Monday, Emily Broderick, of Broken Arrow, Okla., posted a video to Facebook and Twitter, showing her two-year-old niece, Jentree, watching The Good Dinosaur.

When the dinosaur falls and loses his mom, the young girl breaks into tears.

“He’s sad,” little Jentree says through tears. “He fell off.”

Jentree then cheers for the dinosaur to get up.

My mom sent me this video of my 2 year old niece jentree watching a movie and crying because the dinosaur fell and lost his mom…my heart 😭 pic.twitter.com/sztF9ihQC9 — m (@emilybroderick) September 19, 2017

Broderick’s video of her niece has gone viral, with more than 1.5 million views on Facebook.

The little girl’s reaction to the movie made many social media users emotional.

Ole girl got me tearing up pic.twitter.com/HMCevAMfxE — Abruzzi (@paridaze) September 20, 2017

She's so cute and Very accurate .. but I am crying , I cry a lot omg. say mama 😩

My heart 💔😭. — شــم̯͡ــوــخ̯͡ (@SHM0KH) September 21, 2017

This is the cutest, most purest & sweetest video I have ever seen. Her heart is so beautiful, oh my god. 😭❤️ — Amburly Margaret 🌸 (@AmburlyMargaret) September 20, 2017

NOBODY TALK TO ME FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR — Briana J 🍂 (@briana_okay) September 20, 2017

I am actually in tears — sarah wilcox (@sarahkirs) September 21, 2017