2-year-old girl’s reaction to movie is making the internet emotional

A two-year-old girl’s reaction to a movie is making the internet emotional.
On Monday, Emily Broderick, of Broken Arrow, Okla., posted a video to Facebook and Twitter, showing her two-year-old niece, Jentree, watching The Good Dinosaur.
When the dinosaur falls and loses his mom, the young girl breaks into tears.
“He’s sad,” little Jentree says through tears. “He fell off.”
Jentree then cheers for the dinosaur to get up.
Broderick’s video of her niece has gone viral, with more than 1.5 million views on Facebook.
The little girl’s reaction to the movie made many social media users emotional.