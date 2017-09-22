4 the weekend: Oklahoma Wildlife Expo, Asian Moon Festival

Wildlife enthusiasts will be flocking to the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie for the Oklahoma Wildlife Expo.

This is Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From camping and outdoor skills to shooting sports, fishing and bird watching, expo visitors have an opportunity to try their hands at two days of fun in the outdoors.

The Oklahoma Bluegrass Club show is taking place Saturday at 7 p.m. in Del City on S.E. 29th Street.

Be sure to bring out your instruments and voices for this bluegrass gospel show!

It ends with a band finale that also includes audience participation.

And the Asian Moon Festival is tonight at 6 p.m. at Plunkett Park in Edmond.

This is put on by the University of Central Oklahoma.

It celebrates the fall and harvest season with a dragon dance, a hand-made lantern contest, and you can enjoy authentic Asian cuisine.

Discover Oklahoma airs on News 4 Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.