After months of investigating, officials determine cause of death for man found dead near Oklahoma highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — After months of investigating, officials have determined the cause of death for a man who was found dead near an Oklahoma highway

In late July, special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called after a body was found off Hwy 56 near I-40.

The deceased man has been identified as 41-year-old Thanakrit Thuetong, of Thailand. OSBI officials believe he was traveling from Florida to California, stopping in Oklahoma.

A preliminary investigation found Thuetong parked his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot of King’s Travel Plaza off I-40.

Surveillance video shows he walked inside the store with a black backpack. Video then captured him walking outside the store, past his car and along the highway.

Jessica Brown, with the OSBI, says his body was found about a half mile from the store; however, the backpack was not found.

“We suppose somebody picked it up. We’re asking that person to bring it back to us, let us know what was in that backpack. It could help us solve why he was there, what he was doing,” explains Brown.

When Thuetong’s body was found, officials asked whomever took the backpack to return it since they believed may contain clues or answers to what led to the man’s death.

However, now, officials believe they know what led to Thuetong’s death.

According to OSBI, toxicology results reveal the man died from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

His death has since been ruled accidental.