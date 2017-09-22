× Chickasha officer who was shot while serving a search warrant now stable

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Chickasha officer who was shot while serving a search warrant is now stable, according to family and friends who are praying for a full recovery.

On Sunday morning, Chickasha police were trying to serve a search warrant at a home S. 4th and West Country Club road.

The suspect, 61-year-old Alex Klingler was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman earlier that day.

When officers got to the home, Klingler allegedly started firing several rounds.

Seven officers were wounded and two of them were shot.

Officer Daniel Ramirez was treated and released from the hospital.

Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield was left recovering in critical condition, but family members say he is now stable.

Friends of Schoolfield’s have created a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical costs.