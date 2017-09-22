Follow Oklahoma’s own Darci Lynne Farmer’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Now that 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer has been crowned the winner of America's Got Talent, you can follow her journey on the hit show from start to finish.

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

The singing ventriloquist stunned the judges and the audience with her performance.

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person. I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady,” said Howie Mandel.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

For her second performance on the show, Darci Lynne brought the audience to their feet before she even finished her performance.

It came as no surprise that the ventriloquist moved on to the semifinals.

For her semifinal performance, Darci brought out ‘Edna Doorknocker,’ a puppet that is old enough to be a grandmother but has her heart set on judge Simon Cowell.

Darci Lynne and Edna performed ‘Natural Woman’ by Aretha Franklin.

That performance landed her a spot in the finals of the competition!

During the finals, Darci Lynne stunned the judges by performing with two puppets.

Darci Lynne and her puppets, Petunia and Oscar, performed ‘With a Little Help from my Friends.’

Wednesday night, before the winner was named, Darci and her puppet, Petunia, were able to perform Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator.

At the end of the show, Darci Lynee beat out 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale to take the top prize on America's Got Talent.

She broke down into tears upon hearing her name called.

After being crowned the winner, Darci spoke with KFOR's Linda Cavanaugh and Kevin Ogle about that special moment.

Darci told Linda and Kevin that she was in shock after hearing her name called.

"I was just so shocked and overcome with joy at the same time. So I was delirious at the time."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the winner of America's Got Talent, Darci takes home $1 million and will headline a show in Las Vegas.

Darci already has plans for what she plans to do with her $1 million.

"First, I'm absolutely some give money to the mission program at church," she said. "Second, I'm definitely going to give my mom a dishwasher because it doesn't work and we need a new one. Then I want a pug really, really bad."

The young superstar said she cannot wait to see her name in lights!

She also had a message for her Oklahoma fans.

"I love you guys! You guys are the great state of Oklahoma. Thank you for voting for me! I love you, I love you, I love you!"

Once again, congratulations to Darci!

We are so very excited for you here at News 4.