Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 4 of the Friday Night Heroes meant the start of district play for most of the teams in the state of Oklahoma.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 34, Edmond Memorial 10

Midwest City 41, Lawton 35

Norman North 36, Putnam North 14

Moore 17, Southmoore 14

Carl Albert 55, Guthrie 10

Stillwater 41, Deer Creek 21

Putnam City 38, Choctaw 10

Altus 24, Del City 21

Owasso 63, Mustang 41