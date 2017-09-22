Man accused of allegedly stealing steaks, painting off an Edmond porch was caught in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. --- The man accused of allegedly stealing steaks and a painting off an Edmond porch was caught in Texas.

Lloyd Tillman,38, allegedly went on a crime spree after that.

"I think in total all said and done, there's been five high-speed pursuits with different agencies from here to Texas, " said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond PD spokesperson.

Last week Oklahoma City police officers attempted to make contact with Tillman but he allegedly rammed one of their vehicles and drove at two other officers, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

On Monday, Garvin County investigated a case of arson, where the suspect later found to be Tillman, allegedly burglarized a business.

He allegedly stole equipment and checks, then set the business on fire.

Police say he then fled to Ardmore and cashed thousands of dollars in stolen checks.

Wednesday, law enforcement officials in Greenville Texas were dispatched to a store, where Tillman was again allegedly attempting to cash a stolen check from the business in Garvin County.

Officers located Tillman's vehicle a short distance away from the store and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police said Tillman did not stop, and led officers on a pursuit.

After driving through several fences, he crashed his vehicle into a ditch and ran on foot. Officers called for air support as well as K9 units.

After a search of the area, Tillman was eventually located and arrested on a number of charges.

"I know that there's been stolen checks, forged checks, all kinds of stuff from here to there and in between. We actually have a separate case then this that we believe he's our primary suspect on, stealing mail out of a mailbox and using a check. So we have three felony charges that will be presenting on him," Wagnon said.