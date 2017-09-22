Medical Examiner: Assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting earlier this summer sustained 53 gunshot wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An assault suspect who was shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this summer sustained 53 gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's report revealed.

On July 12th, officers were searching for a man wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon at a home near S.W. 22nd and Brookline.

"The officer called me outside and asked me if they had permission to go in to my mom's rent house,” Larry Isaacs, who lives down the street, told News 4.

Hiding inside of the attic of the rent home was 31-year-old Dorsey Taulbee, a convicted felon with a long list of priors.

"Mr. Taulbee had a county warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon. Officers received information that Taulbee would be driving a vehicle. We believe this white vehicle was taken during a burglary,” said Capt. Bo Matthews with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers spotted that vehicle on a street in the 2900 block of S.W. 23rd and then watched Taulbee enter Isaacs’ parents’ home.

When officers approached the home, Taulbee reportedly climbed into the attic of the home and shot at officers.

All seven officers at the scene fired back. No officers were injured, but Taulbee died at the scene.

A medical examiner's report released this week showed that Taulbee had 53 gunshot wounds to his body.

Officials say 72 shell casings were found at the crime scene.

Toxicology reports also show that Taulbee had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.