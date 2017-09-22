Metro man arrested following a robbery at local Family Dollar.

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A metro man was arrested following a robbery at a local Family Dollar.

Todya, around 9 a.m., officers in Warr Acres were called to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Family Dollar, located in the 5900 block of N.W. 63rd.

When officers arrived to the scene, they reportedly saw the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Christopher Duvall-Hura, running westbound from the back of the store.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.