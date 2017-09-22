Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti is ready for the new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY--Ahead of the 2017 Thunder Media Day, General Manager Sam Presti kicked off the new season with his own news conference on Friday.

Presti addressed Russell Westbrook's unsigned contract extension and what he expects for the reigning MVP this season.

The Thunder GM also fielded questions regarding Kevin Durant's latest Twitter tirade and discussed the excitement of competing in a loaded Western Conference this season.

The Thunder players and coach will speak to the media on Monday, September 25th.

Oklahoma City will open its season at home against the Houston Rockets on October 19th.