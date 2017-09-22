Oklahoma police chief to cease religious posts amid backlash

MOUNDS, Okla. – A police chief south of Tulsa says he’ll stop posting to his agency’s Facebook page after receiving backlash for writing religious messages.

The Tulsa World reports the Mounds Police Department came under fire after the ACLU argued the department violated the First Amendment because they promoted Christianity without discussing the merits of other religions.

ACLU of Oklahoma legal director Brady Henderson says the department’s posts violated the U.S. and Oklahoma constitutions against government officials establishing a state religion.

“Both the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and provisions of the Oklahoma Constitution protect against government officials establishing a state religion. The exclusive, pervasive promotion of the Christian faith by the Mounds Police Department represents a clear violation of those legal mandates. By promoting one specific religion on its official Facebook page, the Mounds Police Department has established clear preference for that faith above other faiths and above no religious faith at all. This kind of government interference with our religious freedom is simply not permissible under United States or Oklahoma law,” said Brady Henderson, the ACLU of Oklahoma’s legal director.

“In addition to the clear violation of one of the central tenets of American government, freedom of religion, the actions of the Mounds Police Department call into question whether or not the department can be trusted to adequately protect all those living under its jurisdiction, including members of minority faiths and those of no religious faith at all. By establishing a preference for the Christian faith, the department undermines confidence in their ability to perform their duties in a manner consistent with our understanding of one of our most basic and cherished liberties.”

Mounds Police Chief Antonio Porter says such posts will be made on a page called Mounds Pastoring Devotionals. He says he decided to move the posts to “avoid any argument about the purpose of what I am doing.”

“The response I have received has convinced me that my message is important to many and worth sharing with others. However, I would never want to place my Town at risk for any claim or ‘fight,’ and instead would rather focus on the positive that was intended.” Porter said in a Facebook post.