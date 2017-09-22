Salma Hayek rallies for Mexico earthquake relief

Salma Hayek is doing her part to gather donations for earthquake relief in Mexico.

The actress, a native of Mexico, said in an emotional plea on Instagram that she “has lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude,” having experienced the 1985 earthquake that devastated the region.

Hayek said “a lot of friends died” in that event, including “an uncle that was very, very close to me.”

She called the experience “horrific.”

Hayek has started a Crowdrise campaign to “help the families that are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.” As of publication, her effort has raised almost $314,000. Hayek had said she would match the first $100,000.

The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

“I implore to your hearts, to goodness of your hearts, to your compassion, to help,” she said. “Anything you can give will make a big difference.”

As of Thursday morning, the death toll from Tuesday’s 7.1 earthquake was at least 250, according to Mexico City’s mayor, who spoke with CNN affiliate Foro TV.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and singer Sia are among the other famous names who have encouraged people to donate to earthquake relief.

“Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam’s appeal, as I have, here,” Rowling wrote, before sharing a link.