Two Iraq War vets want to help others like them heal with a unique challenge

DAVIS, OKLAHOMA -- A little fresh air, and a mission: Justin Sims and Brandon Meador have both lately at the Cross Bar Ranch just west of Davis.

There is lumber to move, an obstacle course to set up.

"It's rough terrain," says Sims.

It's a 22 mile course actually, through this 6,500 acre tract of the Arbuckle Mountains, the perfect spot, they say, to walk, think, and heal.

Meador says, "being out here in nature and helping other veterans has done so much for me."

Brandon is a former National Guardsman and a veteran of two different deployments.

As a former Air Force mechanic, Justin has been deployed more times than he can casually count.

Both came home with their own demons.

Justin adds, "And you don't really realize it until sometime down the road most times."

Brandon recalls, "A guy that I served with in '07 and '08, he committed suicide a couple of months ago."

When they learned about how many other veterans were struggling with the same problems, these two lifelong friends formed an organization called 'Beyond Brotherhood.'

"We just want to give that outlet," continues Meador, "because a lot of times veterans want to talk to other veterans."

Drawing from their own methods of healing they organized an adventure challenge called Ruck 22.

Carry a pack with that many pounds over a punishing 22 mile course.

Sims says, "We want it to be challenging and to reflect what a service member or veterans is going through."

If they're not hiking, you can find these two and others tearing around the ranch on four-wheelers.

Both are doing better than they used to.

Being out here helps, as does talking to other vets, and developing that ability to look beyond yourself, to see forest for trees, and turning power to purpose.

Beyond Brotherhood's 22 Ruck Challenge will take place September 22 -24, 2017 at the Cross Bar Ranch.

For registry or more race information, click here.