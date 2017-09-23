Runner-up of America’s Got Talent to join Oklahoma winner Darci Lynne in Las Vegas for two shows

Angelica Hale, the talented young singer who was runner-up on America’s Got Talent announced she’ll be joining the winner, Darci Lynne Farmer of Oklahoma City, in Las Vegas for two shows!

Wednesday night, Darci Lynne took the big win home of $1 million dollars and will headline a show in Las Vegas.

She brought out her puppet, Petunia, to perform Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator.

Angelica performed with fellow AGT contestant Kechi Okwuchi and singer Kelly Clarkson.

“First, I’m absolutely giving money to the mission program at church,” Darci said of the $1 million. “Second, I’m definitely going to give my mom a dishwasher because it doesn’t work and we need a new one. Then I want a pug really, really bad.”

Both girls will perform in Las Vegas together on November 3 and 4.