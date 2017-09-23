Runner-up of America’s Got Talent to join Oklahoma winner Darci Lynne in Las Vegas for two shows

Angelica Hale, the talented young singer who was runner-up on America’s Got Talent announced she’ll be joining the winner, Darci Lynne Farmer of Oklahoma City, in Las Vegas for two shows!
Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be joining @ItsDarciLynne in the #lasvegas#liveshows@PlanetHollywood Nov.3 & 4! Thx #AGT & 🇺🇸💖⭐️😍🎶pic.twitter.com/lpX8i7KJl0
— Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) September 21, 2017
Wednesday night, Darci Lynne took the big win home of $1 million dollars and will headline a show in Las Vegas.
That moment when @ItsDarciLynne‘s dreams became a reality. #DarciLynneWinspic.twitter.com/5WOHwifl6O
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 21, 2017
She brought out her puppet, Petunia, to perform Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator.
Two winners. One performance. So proud watching @terryfator and @ItsDarciLynne perform together. #AGTpic.twitter.com/QGA0zDEVBj
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 21, 2017
Angelica performed with fellow AGT contestant Kechi Okwuchi and singer Kelly Clarkson.
.@Kechi and @angelicahale joined @kelly_clarkson for an epic medley of “Stronger” and “Love So Soft” and the slayage was REAL. #AGTFinalepic.twitter.com/ueeaPlopVa
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 21, 2017
“First, I’m absolutely giving money to the mission program at church,” Darci said of the $1 million. “Second, I’m definitely going to give my mom a dishwasher because it doesn’t work and we need a new one. Then I want a pug really, really bad.”
Both girls will perform in Las Vegas together on November 3 and 4.
.@ItsDarciLynne and @angelicahale are the cutest. 💕 #AGT pic.twitter.com/CVR1Z1bPlq
— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 22, 2017