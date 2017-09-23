× TCU Doubling Up the Cowboys at Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team trails TCU 20-10 at halftime at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

TCU got the ball first and marched to a 29-yard field goal by Jonathan Song.

It was the Horned Frogs’ first field goal attempt of the season and gave TCU a 3-0 lead with 10:46 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s first possession gained just 13 yards in six plays and the Cowboys had to punt.

TCU then got another field goal, after the Cowboys were called for holding on a punt.

This time a 31-yarder from Song made it 6-0 Frogs with 2:45 to play in the first quarter.

OSU struck back in a big way on their next possession, as Mason Rudolph went deep to James Washington for an 86-yard touchdown and a 7-6 Cowboys lead with 2:15 left in the first quarter.

TCU responded on the ensuing possession, marching 75 yards in six plays, with Darius Anderson scoring on a 28-yard touchdown run to put the Horned Frogs back on top 13-7 with 14:28 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys gave it back to TCU on the next possession, as the Frogs’ Ben Banogu knocked the ball out of Rudolph’s hand on a rollout and Corey Bethley recovered for TCU at their own 38-yard line.

The Frogs capitalized, as Kenny Hill lobbed a pass to John Diarse for a 9-yard touchdown, making it 20-7 TCU with 7:15 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma State responded with a 29-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola to cut the TCU lead to 20-10 with 4:46 to play in the first half.

The OSU defense made a big play next, with Tre Flowers intercepting an overthrown pass by Kenny Hill and returning it five yards to the OSU 24-yard line.

The Cowboys offense couldn’t do anything with the turnover, however and had to punt after three downs.

OSU is 3-0 on the season after three blowout wins in non-conference play.