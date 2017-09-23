Knicks agree to trade Carmelo Anthony for OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to multiple reports, the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a deal involving Carmelo Anthony.

The trade would reportedly send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a 2018 second-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN reports that Anthony, a 10-time All Star, “will sign a letter of authorization granting permission to be traded to Oklahoma City and that letter will be part of the trade call on Monday.”

Anthony was originally targeting the Houston Rockets as a potential spot but after the Knicks and Rockets could not reach a deal, Anthony expanded his list to the Thunder and Cavaliers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s open the season against the Knicks on October 19 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

