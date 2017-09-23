Knicks agree to trade Carmelo Anthony for OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott

Posted 12:22 pm, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:25PM, September 23, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to multiple reports, the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a deal involving Carmelo Anthony.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 01: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at the Barclays Center on February 1, 2017 in New York City.

The trade would reportedly send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a 2018 second-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2016 in New York City.

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 03: Doug McDermott #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts on the court during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 118-111.

ESPN reports that Anthony, a 10-time All Star, “will sign a letter of authorization granting permission to be traded to Oklahoma City and that letter will be part of the trade call on Monday.”

Anthony was originally targeting the Houston Rockets as a potential spot but after the Knicks and Rockets could not reach a deal, Anthony expanded his list to the Thunder and Cavaliers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s open the season against the Knicks on October 19 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.