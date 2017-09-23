NBC coverage of PGA Tour Championship temporarily moved to KAUT

The NBC coverage of the PGA Tour Championship has been temporarily moved to KAUT Freedom 43 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. so FCC required hours of children programming can be accommodated on KFOR.

KAUT can be found on 43.1 over-the-air, channel 16 or 714 on Cox Cable, channel 43 on Dish, Direct TV and ATT Uverse.

If are on a different cable system, look for KAUT in your channel line-up.

The golf tournament will resume on KFOR at 4:00 p.m.