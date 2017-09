ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Ellis County Saturday afternoon.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened north of Highway 15 between Fargo and Gage.

OHP officials were called to assist with a possible barricaded suspect.

They also say a deputy has been shot.

The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

News 4 has a crew on the way.

