Oklahoma AG distributes $1.3 to law enforcement agencies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has distributed more than $1.3 million among 22 law enforcement agencies as part of the 2017 Safe Oklahoma Grant program.

Hunter says the funds will help agencies directly target crime in their communities, upgrade antiquated equipent and purchase new resources.

The program allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime. Grants are awarded on a one-year basis.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes, whose agency received $45,000 of the grant money, says his agency has seen the crime rate in Midwest City drop substantially in the last three years.

Hunter says the grant helps law enforcement with basic policing necessities as well as advanced technology to gain intelligence on gang violence.