Weekend temperatures to remain in the upper 80s

Highs will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend with isolated storms in northwestern Oklahoma. Storms will slowly creep east through Monday.

A true taste of fall is on the way next week.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state late Monday. Combined with an approaching upper level trough, severe weather will be possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night through Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only climb to the 70s with lows down to the 50s!