“You guys gave me family,” Enes Kanter thanks Oklahomans, Thunder organization

OKLAHOMA CITY – Enes Kanter is telling Oklahomans ‘thank-you’ after a trade deal with the New York Knicks moves him to New York.

Saturday, the Knicks agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a 2018 second-round pick.

Kanter took to Twitter to thank the fans and those who have helped him here in Oklahoma.

“I don’t know where to start. I got a lot of feelings. I know I can’t say it all, but I want to start with thank you guys…When I lost my family, and when I lost home, you guys gave me family and you guys gave me home. So that’s why Oklahoma and this organization, the whole state, will always be in my heart.”

Kanter also said he has no hard feelings against the trade.

“I understand it’s a business. You know, I’m not mad or anything like that so don’t get me wrong. I love you guys, it’s a new adventure for me. New York. So, please pray for me.”

But the one thing he’s hoping for the Thunder to do?

“Please beat the Warriors. Please. I’m going to be watching that game so please beat the Warriors for me.”