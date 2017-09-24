“Being deaf is not a crime,” Over 100 gather in downtown Oklahoma City to protest shooting death of Magdiel Sanchez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than a hundred gathered Sunday in downtown Oklahoma City to protest the shooting death of Magdiel Sanchez.

Sanchez, who was deaf, was shot by police after a hit-and-run incident.

The crowd marched from city hall to the police station, many people holding signs and chanting.

“Being deaf is not a crime. Killing him was,” said Juanita Dorado. “They shot him for no reason over and over and over after being told numerous times he did not hear you.”

"Mr. Sanchez was deaf. Who’s going to be his voice?” said Michael Castel with the American Indian Movement. “He couldn’t speak. We have to be his voice. You know, you’ve got two officers firing simultaneously, one with a taser, one with a pistol. You know, what’s going on in their minds?”

Investigators said one of the responding officers claimed Sanchez charged at him with a pipe.

We reached out to police for comment on the march but were told the department didn’t have anything to say.