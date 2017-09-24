× Deputy recovering after being shot in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. – A deputy is recovering after being shot in Ellis County.

On Sunday, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Dave Thomas has been treated, released from the hospital and is now in “good spirits” at home with family and friends.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a call for a welfare check to a house north of Fargo.

When Thomas arrived, he knocked on the door and a shot was fired from inside, hitting him in the lower left leg. He took cover and called for assistance.

The sheriff, deputies, OSBI agents and OHP troopers as well as a tactical team then surrounded the house, as Thomas was transported. Meanwhile, two more shots were fired from inside the house.

Nine hours into the standoff, the house caught on fire with the suspect still inside. The suspect never made it out.

The case is an ongoing investigation.