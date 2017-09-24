Edmond baseball players come together to raise money for life-saving devices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – All summer long, these boys have been coming together to play what’s known as “sandlot” baseball.

They’re from all different teams, they make up the rules and it’s very informal.

But, they came together in an organized fashion this weekend to raise money for some life-saving devices.

Many of them may not even know what an AED device is but, on Saturday, they got a crash course from some Edmond firefighters and paramedics.

“An AED is a life-saving device that can be used to help convert somebody’s heart rhythm back into a livable, viable rhythm,” said John Basgall with the Edmond Fire Department.

There are currently no AED devices near the ball fields at Mitch and Hafer parks, and it’s something the players and their parents thought were important.

“It’s very important in case a kid gets hit in the chest, and they can no longer breath and they have to get their heart rate started again,” said Kathy Trout, whose son plays the sandlot ball.

“Nothing’s happened thankfully, but you know all over the country every year some kid gets hit with a ball or something, and their heart stops and we just want to be safe,” said Coach David Murrell.

Murrell tells us the AED defibrillator devices cost approximately $1,000 each.

The boys raised enough money to buy two, one for Mitch Park and one for Hafer Park.