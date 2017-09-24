Oklahomans welcome Darci Lynne, Carmelo Anthony at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Will Rogers World Airport was host to several proud Oklahoma fans on Sunday afternoon.

Darci Lynne, the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City and winner of 2017’s America’s Got Talent, arrived around 2:30 p.m.

Many gathered at the airport to welcome Darci back home and congratulate her on the big win.

Carmelo Anthony, the newest basketball player on the Oklahoma City Thunder and a 10-time All Star from New York, landed around 5 p.m.

Fans met at the airport to cheer during Anthony’s big arrival and celebrate his exciting addition to the team.

Chants of “Let’s go Thunder,” “OKC” “Melo” could be heard as he got off the airplane and even greeted the crowd.

