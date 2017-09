OKLAHOMA – Sunday will feature sunshine with more clouds in the afternoon.

Also, if you are a fan of warm weather, Sunday is your last day to enjoy that. Intermittent rain moves in late Sunday and especially Monday along with much cooler air.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Monday night through Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only climb to the 70s with lows down to the 50s!