These are the NFL players protesting today amid Trump criticism

The Baltimore Ravens’ Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis lent their star power to the ongoing national anthem protests as most NFL players and coaches either kneeled or locked arms in London on Sunday ahead of the game between the Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ahead of the 1 p.m. ET games, players from several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins, also took knees during the anthem. With the exception of one player, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t even take the field until the anthem was over.

Their protests came as President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem. In Sunday morning tweets, he slammed the league’s ratings and said players should be fired or suspended for such protests.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he tweeted early Sunday.

The tweets came the morning after Trump took on two of the country’s most popular sports leagues by withdrawing the White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and by calling for NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who “disrespects our flag.”

Analysts predicted even more protests as the NFL’s Sunday games get underway. And, at least two dozen members of the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took part in some form of protest during the American national anthem.

Just in: NFL players link arms and kneel during the national anthem at the Ravens vs. Jaguars game in London https://t.co/m4NFGeIDN9 — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2017

Here’s who’s been taking a stand Sunday:

The Steelers

As coach Mike Tomlin promised, the Steelers didn’t take the field for the national anthem. But, offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, a former captain in the Army and ex-Ranger, stood in the tunnel, hand over heart, as the anthem played.

Tomlin had said before the game his squad would remain in the locker room.

The Ravens

Six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ Suggs was atop the list of Ravens players taking a knee before the game in London. Alongside him was retired Ravens legend Lewis, who locked arms with wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Other coaches and players locked arms during the anthem.

Players kneel and lock arms during national anthem at first NFL game since Trump slammed players for protesting https://t.co/IZAATVbdgc pic.twitter.com/fg6MDHwurQ — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2017

The Jaguars

At least a dozen Jaguars took knees during the anthem, including defensive standouts Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, as well as their No. 4 draft pick, running back Leonard Fournette.

The majority of players locked arms, as did the coaching staff and Pakistani-American team owner Shad Khan, who said in a statement he met with team captains prior to the game to express his support.

“Our team and the National Football League reflects our nation, with diversity coming in many forms — race, faith, our views and our goals,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do, and we can do it, but the comments by the President make it harder. That’s why it was important for us, and personally for me, to show the world that even if we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”