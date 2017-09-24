Woman says baby found in car seat on the side of Oklahoma highway

OKLAHOMA – A woman said a baby has been found in a car seat on the side of an Oklahoma highway.

On Saturday, Christy Hill said her daughter was riding home with a church group when they saw the car seat on the side of I-40 near Choctaw and Peebly.

Hill said the group decided to stop and check it out “just in case.”

She said the baby boy was inside.

“Can you even imagine,” Hill said. “This little guy could have died out there, I sure hope it was not done on purpose for that reason.”

Her post has since been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the baby was found but said no other information will be released until Monday.