16-year-old tragically killed in ATV crash in S.E. Oklahoma

PADEN, Okla. – A 16-year-old has been killed in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and a pickup in southeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says in a preliminary report that the teenager died Saturday afternoon in Okfuskee County.

Troopers say the teen was riding the ATV eastbound down a county road near Paden and met a pickup going westbound at the top of a hill. The ATV swerved off the road and rolled, ejecting the driver and coming to rest on its right side

The unidentified teenager, who troopers say wasn’t wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old pickup driver was uninjured.