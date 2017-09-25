Bond denied for man accused of shooting Oklahoma police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - An Oklahoma district attorney had some harsh words in regards to a man accused of shooting two Chickasha police officers earlier this month.

Earlier this month, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of S. 4th St.

While searching an outbuilding on the property, officers found Kevontay Allen and a juvenile and took them into custody.

As they approached the house, investigators said shots were fired from a man inside the building.

“Subject’s moving through the building. Randomly firing through the walls. East side, west side, rounds coming out,” an officer can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Shots fired! Large amount. Subject barricaded. We have one of our officers shot.”

Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield, a 10-year veteran of the department, was hit immediately three times. His vest stopped at least another two rounds.

“He was able to make his way on his own to a perimeter officer and collapsed. The perimeter officer went to drag him to cover where a tourniquet was applied to his upper right arm,” Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music said.

Officer Daniel Ramirez, a one and a half-year veteran of the department, was hit with shrapnel. He was treated at the hospital and released.

“He was able to stay in the fight and continued to fight until he could no longer continue,” Music said.

Authorities said the officers were trying to serve a search warrant on 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler, who was accused of attempting to abduct and assault a woman.

As the shootout was going on, investigators said Allen and the juvenile made explicit comments toward the officers.

"Laughing at law enforcement, continuing on with 'Each of you are going to end up dead' or 'We are going to dig holes to bury all of your dead bodies because Warren will end up killing every single one of you,'” said Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks.

Eventually, Klingler surrendered to officers.

Court documents said Klingler is facing three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, 11 counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of maiming.

"As Klingler began to fire, I'm under the opinion that Klingler intended to kill every officer that was out there, and our evidence is going to be clear that that's what it was. I felt that it was important to show a count for every officer that was on scene,” Hicks said.

Each charge could carry a life sentence.

On Monday, Hicks asked a judge to deny bond for Klingler.

"I cannot look at the public and say 'I guarantee your safety if this defendant is back on the streets,'” Hicks said.

The judge denied bond for Klingler. Allen's bond was set for $500,000, while the juvenile's was set for $750,000.

Hicks believes things could have been different without the military equipment used during the shootout.

"But, for the equipment those officers had on that day, we're here talking about murder charges not assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill charges," Hicks said.

Meanwhile, Schoolfield remains in the hospital with a severe injury to his arm.

Allen's family told KFOR off camera they are in shock, adding he's never been in trouble with the law.

The next court appearance for all of the defendants is set for Oct. 19.

The case regarding the alleged attempted kidnapping and sexual assault is still ongoing, and the DA said more charges could be on the way.