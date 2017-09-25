Christmas shopping: Amazon releases ‘Top 100 Holiday Toys’ list

NEW YORK – While kids may be counting down the days until Halloween, many parents are already preparing for Christmas.

In order to beat the last-minute rush at the stores, some are turning to online retailers to get exactly what their children want before Christmas Day.

Recently, Amazon released its ‘Top 100 Holiday Toys’ for 2017, featuring everything with the newest technology to a few vintage items.

The list includes things like the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox, Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, Cool Maker- Sew N’ Style Sewing Machine and the FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger.

Star Wars toys dominate the list with action figures, LEGO sets and even an R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid.

In case you were wondering, there are just 91 days until Christmas.