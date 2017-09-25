Defense attorneys for Moore beheading suspect expected to begin case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Defense attorneys for beheading suspect Alton Nolen are expected to begin their case Monday morning, three years to the date of a horrific workplace attack.

Nolen stands accused of beheading former coworker Colleen Hufford and stabbing Traci Johnson inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014.

Hufford died from her injuries; however, Johnson survived.

The state called more than 20 witnesses to the stand during their presentation of evidence, including Johnson who recalled the attack in graphic detail.

Court begins at 9 a.m. Monday.