Duncan father accused of punching newborn in the face pleads guilty

DUNCAN, Okla. - An Oklahoma man accused of punching his 1-month old daughter in the face has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

According to police, in Oct. 2016, Adam Cummings dropped of his girlfriend, the baby’s mother, at work and then went home with the baby.

He called his girlfriend several hours later to tell her the baby had fallen off the bed.

They took the baby to the hospital in Duncan where she was transported to the Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.

Doctors there said her injuries were consistent with child abuse and called Duncan police.

“I went up there to just to basically to check on the child, speak to the doctors. When we got there, both parents were there,” said Duncan police detective Dustin Smith.

Smith said Cummings initially told him the same story he’d told doctors and his girlfriend.

“The child had turned a month old two days prior to the incident. We had nothing to indicate the child could even roll. It’s not indicative of a child that age. Plus, both parents told us that the child doesn’t roll over. So, that kind of led us to believe something else was going on,” Smith said.

Smith said he told Cummings doctors could not adequately treat his daughter if they didn’t know exactly what happened.

He said that seemed to get through to the father and make him emotional and he confessed.

“Said she cried for about 10 minutes and wouldn’t stop. Said he initially put the baby down and walked away. The baby didn’t stop crying, came back. He just told me he couldn’t deal with it anymore and punched the baby,” Smith said.

According to court documents, the mother told police Cummings was usually good with the baby, but had in the past become frustrated with her when she was crying.

Police said the baby girl was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery with no long term damage.

Cummings was arrested and booked into jail on a $100,000 bond for charges of child abuse by injury.

This week, Cummings pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the Duncan Banner, Cummings was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, with all but the first 8 years suspended. He is also receiving credit for time served since he has been in jail since Oct. 21, 2016.