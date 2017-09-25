× “I’m pretty pumped,” Thunder fans ecstatic with addition of Carmelo Anthony to roster

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s official; Carmelo Anthony is now part of the Oklahoma City Thunder and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“This is a team, this is an organization, this was a city I had no problem being a part of,” said Anthony said at a news conference on Monday.

Thunder fans are fired up about the organization’s newest addition.

“A possible starting five of Russel Westbrook and Andre Roberson and Paul George, to Adams and Anthony in there; I think it’ll make for a great rotation,” said fan, Justin McRaven.

Some see it as a chance to rebound after recent disappointment.

“I’m pretty pumped. When KD left, I was a little bummed. I thought maybe we’re going to have a few rebuilding years, and now it looks like they’re bringing in pretty much a championship roster right off the bat,” said Quinton Cocanougher.

Most fans say adding George and Anthony to the mix is a slam dunk, but others have some reservations about how much passion will be displayed on the court.

“Carmelo has some question marks. We need Olympic Carmelo to come out and really complete the roster,” said David Broussard.

With the start of the regular season less than a month away, some are expecting many sell-out crowds at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I’ll probably wind up going to more games that I expected to this year,” Cocanougher said.

“The scary thing is, if you want to get some tickets from Stubhub, it`s going to be a lot more expensive,” said Bob Axtell.

With the rumor mill churning, some fans are hoping to see Dwayne Wade added to the mix.

Some fans have even bigger, and maybe a little far-fetched, dreams for the future.

“Maybe setup a LeBron to OKC next year, that kind of thing,” said Cocanougher.

The first regular season game is set for Oct. 19 against the New York Knicks.

Anthony’s jersey will go on sale at the Thunder Store on Friday.