“It’s our kids’ money,” Moore softball coach wanted by police after being charged with embezzlement

MOORE, Okla. - A girls softball coach is wanted by police, accused of stealing funds the kids on the team raised for equipment.

Amy Nicole Cebulesky is charged with embezzlement. A warrant is out for her arrest.

The charges stem from when she was the coach of the Hotshots girls softball coach in 2016.

Parents first noticed problems after the girls sold packaged candy and nuts but the company whose products they sold said it never got the order or the money raised.

Parent Mike Goure said it was about $500.

That's when they asked for other money raised by the girls, more than $1,500 made through bake sales and other fundraisers. They wanted to start their own team without Cebulesky.

"We just said, 'Hey, it's our kids' money,'" Goure said. "And, I remember specifically Coach Amy texting me back and saying, 'No, it's my money and you can't have it.' Oh, I was mad, I was really mad."

He said the group of parents didn't get any help or support from the Moore Girls Softball Association who appointed her so they went to police.

"Ultimately, it's a crime to take money from a fundraiser and spend it on yourself," said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department. "It's a felony. It's a very serious crime, mainly because you don't want to get ripped off. It's not fair to whatever organization works to raise the money. It should be spent towards that organization."

According to the affidavit, the money was found to be spent out of Cebulesky's personal account on "at a minimum, the cash, the cable bill, restaurants, gas stations, and Oklahoma Court Services."

It didn't take the angry group of parents long to discover she had previously been charged with second-degree forgery and false pretenses, pleading no contest to both.

According to court documents in that case, Cebulesky (under the name Amy Nicole Stark) "wrote forged checks to herself, to and to pay for her babysitter, boyfriends' band, and payable to her insurance agent. Money used was fraudulently obtained from GroundSafe Shelters & Rock & Wood LLC in Cleveland County to the defendant while def was working in their respective businesses."

"It's pretty bad," Goure said. "That's when I started saying did she not get a background check done?"

Going forward, the group of parents are hoping the Moore Girls Softball Association will perform background checks on future coaches.

Goure said, while he rarely wishes ill-will on others, he believes Cebulesky deserves jail time.

"She's a thief, she really has no accountability for the things she does," Goure said. "She's a pretty bad person."