Lawmakers headed back to Oklahoma State Capitol for special session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawmakers are headed back to the state capitol this afternoon for the start of a special session ordered by Governor Mary Fallin in an executive order earlier this month.

Fallin called for the special session after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled a cigarette fee passed by the legislature in the final days of the regular session unconstitutional.

That creates a $215 million gap in the budget that lawmakers now have to figure out how to fill.

In her executive order, Fallin also said she wants the legislature to have the option to address a long-term solution to the continuing budget shortfalls and to address the need for more consolidation and other efficiencies in all areas of state government.

She also wants them to clarify through legislative amendment the intended exemptions to the new 1.25% sales tax on vehicles and to address a needed pay increase for classroom teachers in the K-12 common education system.

The special session is scheduled to get underway at 1:30 this afternoon.

News 4 will have complete coverage.