Man accused of shooting Chickasha police officers facing 15 charges

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A man accused of shooting two police officers earlier this month is facing an array of charges.

Earlier this month, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of S. 4th St.

While at the scene, investigators say shots were fired from a man inside the building.

“Subject’s moving through the building. Randomly firing through the walls. East side, west side, rounds coming out,” an officer can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Shots fired! Large amount. Subject barricaded. We have one of our officers shot.”

Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield, a 10-year veteran of the department, was hit immediately three times. His vest stopped at least another two rounds.

“He was able to make his way on his own to a perimeter officer and collapsed. The perimeter officer went to drag him to cover where a tourniquet was applied to his upper right arm,” Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music said.

Officer Daniel Ramirez, a one and a half-year veteran of the department, was hit with shrapnel. He was treated at the hospital and released.

“He was able to stay in the fight and continued to fight until he could no longer continue,” Music said.

Authorities say the officers were trying to serve a search warrant on 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler, who was accused of attempting to abduct and assault a woman.

“He acted like he wanted to speak to her. He had a taser with him, attempted to activate it. It was not activated for some reason, or he did not use it. He grabbed the woman by her wrists, attempting to pull her in the car,” said Jessica Brown with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The victim’s wrists were broken in her attempt to get away.

After allegedly firing at officers with an assault rifle, Klingler barricaded himself inside the home for several hours before surrendering to officers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, Klingler has been officially charged in connection with the shooting.

On Monday, Klingler was charged with 15 counts in Grady County District Court.

Court documents say that Klingler is facing three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, 11 counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of maiming.

The affidavit states that Klingler admitted to a family member to shooting at officers because he "did not want to go to jail for the assault."

On Monday morning, a Grady County judge denied bond for Klingler. His next court appearance is scheduled fro Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.