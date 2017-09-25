× Man injured after dump truck runs over occupied portable toilet at airport

KENNER, La. – A Louisiana man was in intensive care after a dump truck backed over an occupied portable toilet at the new Louis Armstrong Airport terminal construction site Thursday morning.

Kenner Police Lt. Brian McGregor said the accident happened about 10:40 a.m., when an employee of Kolb Grading was driving the dump truck and backed over the occupied portable toilet.

The person who was in the portable toilet is a 27-year-old Harvey man who is employed by Metro Temporary Service, according to WGNO.

He was taken to University Hospital with multiple fractures to his pelvis, a collapsed right lung and possible internal bleeding.

He was placed in ICU for observation and expected to have surgery Friday morning.

McGregor said he’s expected to make “some sort of recovery.”