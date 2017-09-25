Man shot to death inside N.E. Oklahoma City home after getting into altercation

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was shot to death inside a northeast Oklahoma City home after getting into an altercation with another man.

Just before 7:45 p.m., officials say 28-year-old Joshua Williams and 27-year-old Kendal Richardson were inside of a home in the 1600 block of N.W. 20th when the two got into an altercation.

At some point, Richardson allegedly shot Williams to death.

Williams is facing charges for felony murder and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.