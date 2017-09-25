Man who wounded Oklahoma deputy found dead in house after standoff

FARGO, Okla. – Investigators say the body of a suspect who wounded an Ellis County sheriff’s deputy and barricaded himself inside a house for hours has been found after the residence caught fire.

Authorities said Sunday that the suspect was found dead in the structure.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the standoff began Saturday afternoon after a deputy responding to a welfare check call was shot in the leg. Authorities said the deputy was treated and released from a Woodward hospital.

The standoff lasted for about eight hours before the house caught fire at 9:30 p.m.

State authorities are investigating what caused the fire and the suspected shooter’s death.

Sheriff’s office officials haven’t identified the names of the deputy or shooter.