Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, OKLAHOMA -- They're both way past wondering what might have been.

Thelma Brauser and her big sister my one minute Velma Reed don't long for fame, but they still sing.

They still get together once a week at Velma's place in Yukon to sing their favorites and answer funny questions from local TV reporters.

"Did you both grow up singing," he asks?

"I think so," Thelma replies.

"As long as you can remember?"

"Uh huh."

But going back to those 'old cotton fields back home', growing up in Enid, Velma and Thelma were always singing.

They're voices always matched.

Harmonizing came naturally.

"We just harmonized as we sang," says Velma. "Thelma plays guitar so I think she has the hardest job."

The Kesner Twins sang in church and then at local contests.

They sang on the radio too.

That's about the time a family friend offered to take them both out west to Hollywood to make them stars.

Velma recalls, "The thinking was that maybe Mom would go along and help out but Dad didn't want us to go."

No fame but the music kept going.

They stayed in Oklahoma, growing up together, singing together at weddings and kids' birthdays.

They're both 90 years old on September 28th, 2017.

That's a lot of harmony and, like true music lovers, they still sing together whether anyone is listening or not.

Velma is a resident at Spanish Cove Retirement Center.

Thelma lives nearby with her daughter.

The families are planning a get together and sing a long to celebrate their birthday.