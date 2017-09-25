Oklahoma City man arrested for indecent exposure at Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after he was accused of indecent exposure at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers were called to Gate 6 at the State Fair in reference to a lewd act.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses say they saw 22-year-old Max Miller standing near the ticket booth at Gate 5 with his hands in his pants.

Several teenagers told police that it looked as though Miller was masturbating while speaking with the gate attendant.

At one point, witnesses say that Miller’s genitals were exposed because his pants were so low.

Miller was arrested on four counts of indecent exposure and one count of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.