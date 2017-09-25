Oklahoma City Thunder officially announce acquisition of Carmelo Anthony

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is official.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that it had acquired Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks in exchange for Doug McDermott, Enes Kanter and a 2018 second round draft pick.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carmelo to Oklahoma City and the Thunder organization,” said Thunder GM Sam Presti. “In addition to his skill level, experience, and unique talents, Carmelo is another high character, professional player for our roster.”

On Sunday, fans greeted the new Thunder player at Will Rogers World Airport.

Carmelo Anthony, a 14-year NBA veteran, currently ranks 25th on the NBA's all-time scoring list and is one of just six players in league history to record 24,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, 2,500 assists, 1,000 steals and 1,000 3-pointers.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

While many fans are excited about Melo joining the Thunder, it was a bittersweet announcement since the team is losing Enes Kanter.

Kanter, who became an outspoken supporter of the team, city and players, was also known for being a member of the 'Stache Brothers.'

Kanter took to Twitter to thank the fans and the state for their support.

One last time Okla-Home 💙🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/4GK8nUO5JJ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) September 23, 2017

“I don’t know where to start. I got a lot of feelings. I know I can’t say it all, but I want to start with thank you guys…When I lost my family, and when I lost home, you guys gave me family and you guys gave me home. So that’s why Oklahoma and this organization, the whole state, will always be in my heart,” he said. “Please beat the Warriors. Please. I’m going to be watching that game so please beat the Warriors for me.”

Kanter also said he has no hard feelings against the trade.

“I understand it’s a business. You know, I’m not mad or anything like that so don’t get me wrong. I love you guys, it’s a new adventure for me. New York. So, please pray for me.”

My son was so sad. He wrote Enes a goodbye card. pic.twitter.com/jWwx3qmve9 — SignthelineRuss (@Danny_Poling) September 24, 2017

You'll always have a home here in #OKC, @Enes_Kanter. Good luck in New York. pic.twitter.com/hfbTf1PP0H — City of OKC (@cityofokc) September 23, 2017