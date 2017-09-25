× Police: No arrests made in connection to Oklahoma City man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting of an Oklahoma City man.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sep. 23, officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of N.E. 26th St.

When police arrived at the home, they found 33-year-old Noah Ruff lying in the front yard.

Investigators say Ruff had been shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he died from his injuries.

So far, police say there have been no arrests in connection to Ruff’s murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.